Nicola Peltz's 'no trousers' look for night with Victoria Beckham leaves fans with questions

Nicola Peltz's latest outfit caused a serious stir when she joined her husband Brooklyn Beckham at the Los Angeles launch party for his new hot sauce, Cloud23.

The American actress, 29, looked exquisite as she styled a dapper tuxedo-style bodysuit with sheer black tights and platform heels. Looking like a leading lady, Nicola's outfit wouldn't look out of place on the stage of Chicago on Broadway, with the star foregoing trousers for her bold ensemble.

Nicola swept her raven hair into a half-up, half-down hairstyle, highlighting her beautiful features. The star added a peachy blush, fluttery faux lashes and a pink gloss to complete her beauty glow.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham The Beckham's put on a stellar sartorial display

"Brooklyn," Nicola penned on Instagram. "I am so proud of you @cloud23 is so special! I love you so much! I love watching you live your dreams," she wrote whilst sharing a photo alongside her husband Brooklyn and his parents David and Victoria Beckham.

Nicola's outfit proved polarising amongst fans, who were divided over her choice to wear nothing but a leotard for her husband's launch night.

© Instagram Nicola wore a bodysuit with tights, but chose to forego her trousers at the glamorous affair

"Obsessed with your style @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and love always how you have such versatile fashion looks," one fan sweetly wrote, whilst several others asked: "Where are your pants?"

Several other Instagram users shared their thoughts on Nicola's bold look, branding her outfit "disrespectful" in front of her in-laws.

Victoria, however, twinned with her daughter-in-law in a tailored mini dress that grazed her upper thighs, layering with a smart and sophisticated black blazer.

© Instagram The actress became the latest star to rock the 'no trousers' trend

There's no denying 2024's 'no trousers' trend is one of the most conflicting fashion trends to date. While wearing underwear as outerwear is nothing new, celebrity street style, red carpets and runways have been home to fashion's most peculiar trend of the year - wearing nothing underwear.

Miu Miu was the first major fashion house to debut the trend, sending a model in a pair of beaded silk briefs down the catwalk of their AW23 show.

Since then, Emma Corrin, Bella Hadid, and even Victoria Beckham have embraced the daring fashion move.