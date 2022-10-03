Strictly's Ola Jordan debuts new look in plunging mini dress - fans in disbelief

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan blew fans away with her stunning 40th birthday photo on Sunday - and we are in awe of her mini dress.

The gorgeous mum-of-one took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on her milestone birthday, slipping into a figure-hugging, red mini dress to mark the special occasion. Ola's tiny waist was emphasised by the tie detail at the front of the dress and her blonde hair was styled to perfection with a bouncy side parting. Her choice of nude glossy high heels highlighted her impressively toned legs – which come thanks to years of professional dancing. The look was a total showstopper.

Ola allowed her natural beauty to shine through by wearing just a hint of makeup and she sparked with her diamante bracelets, rings and beaming smile – all in front of a ginormous gold 40th birthday helium balloon.

The Strictly star captioned her photo: "The big 40!!!" and Ola's 311k Instagram fans could hardly believe it. One wrote: "You look fabulous!" Another fan added: "You look amazing! Welcome to club 40's". However, it was Ola's husband, James Jordan, 44, who melted fans' hearts with a sweet but cheeky response…

James replied to Ola's Instagram post with the message: "You looked stunning last night and didn’t look a day over 39. I love you so much babe", with a big red heart emoji.

Ola approached the big day with good humour. She revealed her reason for choosing that particularly showstopping party dress writing: "Can’t quite believe I managed to get into this dress but I’m hoping it will distract from the number behind!!!"

And it worked! Fans clamoured to gush over the dress with one commenting: "That dress", along with dozens of flame emojis. Dancing On Ice star Alexandra Schauman contributed to the love too and added: "You look fierce! Glad you had an amazing day."

It sounds as though Ola did have an amazing weekend, as she thanked her "wonderful hubby" and her family and friends for making it special. Yesterday she also added a confession that revealed she had taken the fabulous photo after the party! She wrote: "The hangover is real today let me tell you! But it was worth it." And we can all agree, as one fan wrote: "You did not look hungover!"

