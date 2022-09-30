Christina Aguilera looks flawless in gorgeous gown for the Latin Grammys The Dirrty singer turned heads with the look!

Christina Aguilera always steals the show at award shows due to her iconic sense of fashion, and her latest outfit was one of her most daring to date.

The Somos Nada songstress was attending the Latin Grammys, and in a post she shared ahead of the awards, she looked phenomenal in a striking see-through gown. The red-hot outfit featured mesh detailing around her bust and ran up her arms, exposing the bare skin underneath, as she sultrily stared into the camera while holding up some of the train of the outfit to her neck.

Christina's hair was styled to perfection, with the singer opting for twin ponytails in her signature platinum blonde. She also impressed with her jewelry, stunning with a gorgeous diamond necklace.

In a simple caption, she posted: "La Reina," and added a crown emoji, as well as tagging all the people who made her iconic look possible.

However, the daring red frock wasn't her only outfit of choice, as she took to the stage during the ceremony where she wore an entirely different look.

Christina looked flawless in her eye-catching outfit

Stepping out to accept the Spirit of Hope award, the singer looked ravishing in a black latex dress that highlighted all of her incredible curves.

Fans loved the red look, as one enthused: "Wonderful and majestic the performance of #LaReina. STANDING OVATION amazing I love you Queen. We're super proud of you."

Drag Race star Yara Sofia called her "gorg" while another fan commented: "You killed it. La Reina Aguilera."

Another shared: "Love that beautiful smile," while many more followers posted strings of flame and heart emojis.

The star had more than one look for the event

Earlier this week, the star wowed when she posted a series of breathtaking dusk pictures of herself wearing a beautiful silver silk slip dress that caught the moonlight.

The stunning gown showed off Christina's hourglass figure as she twirled under the starlight with her platinum blonde tresses flying free. The accompanying image caption revealed what the starlit photoshoot was in aid of.

Christina's message to fans read: "La Luz. Pre-Save now" with a white heart emoji which revealed that the next and final part of her new Spanish-language album named 'Aguilera' is on its way and will be titled 'La Luz', meaning "the light."

