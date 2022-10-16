George Clooney's secret whisper to wife Amal Clooney on white carpet will melt your heart - WATCH What a night!

Amal Clooney knows to amp up the glamor when it comes to a special date night out with George Clooney!

The couple stepped out in Los Angeles for a star-studded evening, attending the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala, where stars walked a white carpet into the Renzo Piano-designed art institute on 15 October for its one-year anniversary. Plus, as they posed for photographs in front of photographers, George turned to his wife and said the sweetest thing.

Some of Hollywood's biggest names turned out for the event, which honored none other than George's good friend – and 11-time co-star – Julia Roberts, who received the Icon Award of the night.

For the multi-celebration, Amal donned a beautiful strapless gown by Milan-based brand Del Core, by Daniel Del Core.

The flowing green gown was part of his Resort 2023 collection, and it featured a fitted bustier top and panels of cream, sage, and pistachio hued pleated tulle.

Amal kept the attention on the fabulous dress by accessorizing simply, pairing it with a metallic clutch that the dress' green colors reflected on, long diamond earrings, and her long hair was styled in old-glamor curls.

The dress is fabulous on her

Fans of the human rights lawyer raved about the look, taking to social media to write: "She's always stunning. I love her," and: "Very classy and chic," as well as: "She looks amazing," plus another fan added: "Spectacular."

Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper as ever wearing a classic three-piece suit and a bowtie in black.

George let all the attention fall on her

The actor of course was the one to present Julia with her award, and in a video shared by Derek Blasberg on Instagram, he is seen receiving laughter and applause when in his speech he joked about sitting in his parents' living room when he was "eight or nine" watching the actress in Pretty Woman, which premiered in 1990.

Other celebrities in attendance were Eiza González, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Christina Ricci, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney and more.

