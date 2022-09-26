Amal Clooney dazzles in sheer red jumpsuit alongside husband George

George Clooney's wife Amal turned heads in the most striking sheer red jumpsuit on Saturday evening.

Dressed to the nines, the 44-year-old made a bold entrance at the 2022 History Talks event in Washington D.C.'s DAR Constitution Hall. Her vibrant outfit cinched her in at the waist and featured wide-leg pants for the most flattering of silhouettes.

Amal finished off her striking look with a pair of metallic heels, matching red lipstick and statement gold earrings. The brunette beauty styled her raven tresses in loose waves around her shoulders.

George, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his suave grey suit and crisp black dress shirt. The Gravity actor completed his look with a pair of classic patent leather shoes.

Amal looked flawless in her bold jumpsuit

The couple's red-carpet appearance comes after George and Amal enjoyed a special date night last week. The two lovebirds were spotted holding hands before wining and dining at popular Italian eatery, Locanda Verde.

Amal looked flawless in a gorgeous black sequin mini dress complete with playful ruffles. She finished off her look with wrap-around heels, a black clutch and gold drop earrings.

The smitten couple tied the knot in 2014 and share five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. And earlier this month, George, 60, made a rare comment about their children, explaining how they already speak three languages despite their young age.

The lovebirds enjoyed a romantic date night

"They can do whatever they want," he told Entertainment Tonight. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something - they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

Since their birth, the duo have worked hard to protect their privacy in order to not "put their lives in jeopardy". Previously, George and Amal penned an open letter to all media outlets, asking them not to publish the faces of their twins.

The letter includes the words: "I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment.

George and Amal tied the knot in Italy

"The nature of my wife's work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover.

"We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences."

