Victoria Beckham surprises in the most relaxed outfit we’ve ever seen her wear A change for VB…

On Sunday evening, Victoria Beckham shared a variety of lovely family snaps on Instagram, which were taken at her and David Beckham's Cotswolds home.

In one picture, the former Spice Girl looked totally relaxed and natural, wearing very little makeup, and her hair tied back in a simple ponytail. She also wore a brown hooded sweater - worlds away from her tailored outfits and glamorous dresses we are used to seeing her wear.

The mother-of-four shared several pictures of herself and her family enjoying a hearty dinner, and seen in the photographs were her husband, son Romeo, her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams, as well as her brother Christian and her two nieces, Tallulah and Libby Adams. "Special family moments. I love you all so much!!" She wrote alongside a picture of them all sitting around a large table.

The fashion designer has been pretty quiet on Instagram lately, refraining from posting out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Victoria dressed down

However, not long after the news of the monarch's death broke, Victoria, 48, issued a heartfelt message in memory of Her Majesty.

Victoria joined an evening with her family

She penned: "I've spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world. I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign."

A few days later, VB shared a sweet photo of her daughter Harper with her grandparents paying their respects to the Queen and standing in front of a huge bed of flowers at Buckingham Place. The designer captioned the shot: "Sharing special memories with nana and papa."

