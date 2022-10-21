Ciara is a double denim dream in shorts and knee-high boots The singer looked unreal in the denim concoction

Not many people can pull off double denim – let alone triple denim. However, Ciara can. The singer shared her latest look with fans online, rocking a custom-made denim ensemble that exudes quintessential nineties nostalgia.

The beloved singer threw it down in the cotton-blend outfit, sporting a pair of denim short shorts, a coordinating denim rollneck crop top featuring cut-out sides, belted detailing with rustic gold hardware and sharp darting.

A pair of awe-inspiring knee-high denim boots, which nostalgically echoed Britney Spears' style circa 2001, completed her rodeo-ready aesthetic.

Ciara, 36, showed off her moves in the dreamy Y2K ensemble crafted by TheezDesigns – letting her perfectly straightened lengthy chocolate locks rhythmically swish behind her.

Ciara raised the fashion bar in double denim

The star opted for a deep glamour glow beauty blend, consisting of a flawless skin tone, a flutter of mascara, a glittering eyeshadow palette and a dewy highlighter-induced radiance. A fresh set of gels infused her girl group look with a hint of sass.

Ciara took to social media to share the clip with fans online. She captioned the post: "I don’t pay the hate no mind….Better Thangs most added at R&B radio! Aye."

The singer looked flawless in the nineties ensemble

Unsurprisingly, her followers flocked to covet her denim-clad appearance and throwback fashion moment. "I love this whole look from head to toe," one wrote, while another added: "You are just too fly." A third commented: "Supermodel behavior," while a fourth chimed in, noting: "You are such a vibe!"

Ciara recently went hell for leather at the Imagine Ball in Los Angeles, turning heads on the red carpet as she joined a star-studded guestlist at the annual charity event.

The star attended the Imagine Ball alongside Pia Toscano, David Foster and Katherine McPhee. The Goodies songstress looked incredible in a monochrome leather getup, rocking an exaggerated leather shirt dress with belted detailing and a Bardot neckline. The statement piece featured built-in leather gloves and accented sleeves, paired perfectly with leather platform boots and Ciara's statement all-black chunky sunglasses.

