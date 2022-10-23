Carrie Underwood is a total showgirl in glitzy high-cut leotard and fringed boots The country singer electrified audiences in Chicago

Carrie Underwood served a seriously sparkling display on stage as she rocked a series of glitzy Western-inspired outfits in Chicago for her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

The country singer looked phenomenal in her jaw-dropping ensembles, consisting of a dazzling fringed leotard, denim micro shorts, a vampy leather mini dress adorned with statement stud hardware, and a showstopping gown embellished with a rhinestone-encrusted cape that cascaded to the floor. Now that's a tour wardrobe!

Taking to Instagram to relive the best moments from her time in the windy city, Carrie enchanted her 11.9million followers with photos of her unrivaled wardrobe.

"Chicago was EPIC! You guys sang every word! Seriously…incredible!!!" she penned in the caption.

Fans were in awe of Carrie's mesmerizing tour wardrobe

"Such an INCREDIBLE show. No one out here is doing it like you," wrote one fan, as another comment read: "AMAZING show!!!! Your energy was EPIC!! Your voice doesn’t tire!"

"I LOVE all of your outfits!" commented a third fan, and we have to agree. The 39-year-old hitmaker made a case for her glitzy cowgirl aesthetic as she rocked a jaw-dropping showgirl leotard sprawling with floor-length fringing and matching fringed boots.

Adding an edge to her stage-ready look, the star added a silver body harness that caressed her silhouette, layering it with a studded cream trench coat.

Carrie's voluminous blonde hair fell past her shoulders in bouncy curls, as she rocked a full glam makeup look.

Carrie is the queen of a rhinestone ensemble

It's not the only time we've been blown away by Carrie's tour outfit. Last week, the American Idol star took the meaning of going for gold to a whole new level as she appeared on stage during her show in Lexington, Kentucky, sporting her most out-there look to date – leaving fans totally speechless in her wake.

Fans and friends gushed over Carrie's eclectic array of outfit choices. "Your wardrobe people knocked this show out of the park!" one wrote, while another said: "Her outfits are fun and girly." A third commented: "Get it girl," with a string of fire emojis and a fourth noted: "Your outfits are so on point."

