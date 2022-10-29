Katie Holmes dons waist-cinching mini dress for date night with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III The mom-of-one really painted the town gold

Katie Holmes certainly made quite the impression for her latest night out alongside her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III.

The actress made an appearance at the Studio Museum in Harlem's Annual Gala, dedicated to celebrating the work of the museum in uplifting the work of African artists and Black art.

She certainly turned a few heads with her style choice as well, opting for a metallic gold mini dress in a wrinkled and ruffled fabric.

It featured dramatic sleeves, a ruched neckline, and a waist-cinching effect that let her skirt flare out and gave her some shape

She topped it off with a chocolate brown clutch and tied her hair up, posing alongside Bobby, who wore a sharp navy blue suit.

A photograph of the pair was shared by the museum on social media alongside those of other patrons and from the events.

The couple made a fashionable appearance at the Studio Museum Gala (image credit: Studio Museum in Harlem)

"Gala 2022 was a not-to-be-missed event for dear friends and supporters of The Studio Museum in Harlem," the caption for the post read.

"This year's Gala marked a moment where the Museum celebrated its role in transforming the landscape of American culture by supporting artists of African descent early and steadily in their careers, resulting in canonical change that has positioned Black art at the center of contemporary dialogue and signaled the Studio Museum as a bastion for artists to flourish."

It continued: "Thank you to all of our attendees, supporters, and friends of the Studio Museum for a beautiful and unforgettable evening!⠀

Katie and Bobby have made several fashionable outings together, whether it's with their street style or on the red carpet, including a recent show-stopping turn at Paris Fashion Week.

Katie and Bobby are no strangers to turning strong looks

The mom-of-one donned a white leather dress featuring a corset style neckline, intricate crochet details throughout its length, and fringe at the hem, while Bobby kept it equally chic in a plus camel turtleneck, paired with corduroy pants and accessorized with a silver chain.

