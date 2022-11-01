Victoria Beckham wows in leg-lengthening leather trousers – photos The Beckhams were out for Save Our Squad

Victoria Beckham is never anything short of glamorous and the fashion mogul looked her best as the family headed out for a special event.

On Tuesday night, the family attended an exclusive screening of Save Our Squad, a Disney+ documentary series that sees David Beckham return to the East London grassroots clubs where he first started out and help mentor a side that is struggling for survival.

The event was attended by David and Victoria, alongside sons Romeo and Cruz and their daughter, Harper.

As ever, Victoria looked sensational as she posed in an all-black outfit, including a daring pair of leg-lengthening leather trousers, that made her appear to be the same height as youngest son, Cruz.

David rocked a tweed suit for his premiere, while the children all cast a more casual look, wearing jeans and coloured jumpers.

"I couldn't be prouder tonight of @DavidBeckham and his INCREDIBLE @studio99 team," Victoria shared in her caption.

"I was totally blown away and emotional this evening watching the screening of #SaveOurSquad. See it on @DisneyPlus from November 9th xx VB."

The family headed out for David's new venture

The star's post caused quite the stir in the comments, as one fan wrote: "Wow girls," and a second commented: "Kisses," while many others praised the star for her "beautiful family".

Others were just left speechless as they posted strings of heart emojis.

The star is always so fashionable!

While Victoria proudly supported her husband over his new series, she was quick to show her support of him earlier this week when she arrived back to find him cooking for her – while all dressed up for Halloween.

Dazzled by his Halloween transformation, Victoria gushed: "Is there nothing that Mr Incredible can't do?" before adding: "Look at what I've come home to… Show us your muscles!"

In a separate clip, the former Spice Girl penned: "Question… Will he wear this to bed?" accompanied by a laughing emoji.

