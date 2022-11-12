Candice Swanepoel showcases supermodel figure in revealing bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Candice Swanepoel will have fans racing to buy her swimwear after she modeled another gorgeous piece from her Tropic of C collection.

The Victoria's Secret model showed off her toned figure in a revealing bikini on Friday while posing seductively on the windowsill of a house in sunny Mallorca. Candice looked phenomenal in a taupe-colored two-piece that left little to the imagination.

WATCH: Candice Swanepoel welcomes second child

Sharing several photos on her Instagram Stories, Candice showcased her never-ending legs in a pair of high-waisted briefs with "cheeky back coverage" that highlighted her derriere and featured a high cut to elongate her body.

She teamed the bottoms with a matching, strapless bandeau bikini top, accessorizing with a delicate gold body chain and voluminous beach waves for some extra glam.

The 34-year-old's swimwear collection, which she launched in 2018, brands itself as "an eco-lifestyle brand born from a life spent at the beach," and is "influenced by nature and inspired by the female form".

Candice looked gorgeous in her bikini

Candice has also worked to ensure that the brand is sustainable, with the aim to "reduce the environmental impact of our production through ongoing sustainable fabric development and refining our manufacturing processes".

Just last month, Candice left fans in awe when she shared a series of pictures for the launch of her new resort collection. The South African model-turned-swimwear designer posed in a brown geo-print triangle bikini with matching low-rise bottoms that featured a high-leg cut.

Candice's bikini featured a high-rise cut

She sat with her legs open in the butterfly pose next to a wooden door with her hair tousled and tucked up into a high bun.

In another snap, she wore the same bottoms with a long-sleeved cropped rashguard in the same print.

Bikini Top, $90, Bikini Bottom, $125, Tropic of C

"NEW Resort collection launched today! @tropicofc #peachperfect #geo," she captioned the post which saw her posing in what appeared to be a coastal meadow.

Fans loved the look with one writing: "This print and meadow are the best. Congrats again on an amazing collection."

