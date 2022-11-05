Julianne Hough's bold new look has fans saying the same thing The actress and dancer has transformed for her new role

Julianne Hough was compared to several stars including Goldie Hawn and Meg Ryan after modeling a bold new hairstyle.

Dressed in a silky grey shirt, the Dancing with the Stars professional sported extra voluminous tresses complete with perfectly-flicked curtain bangs and long choppy layers which had been styled in a bouncy, effortless blow dry. "1983 Hair Goals #setlife," she wrote in the caption, and it wasn't long before her followers flooded the comments section with compliments.

"Obsessed," wrote one, and another added: "V O L U M E." Meanwhile, others thought she was channelling other stars who rocked similar hairstyles, with comments including: "Farrah Fawcett, eat your heart out!" and: "It’s giving Meg Ryan, love it!" Another remarked: "Goldie Hawn vibes," and a fourth agreed: "Looking like Goldie hawk in her day!"

Enhancing her natural beauty, Julianne wore a swipe of pink blush along her cheekbones, soft brown eyeliner and long lashes.

The actress and dancer was compared to Goldie Hawn and Meg Ryan

This is not the first time Julianne has shown off her hair transformation which she has embraced for her latest role after bidding an emotional farewell to her Broadway show, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

In October, the actress posed for a mirror selfie in low-rise bootcut jeans and a cropped jumper that showed off her toned abs, and she finished the look by styling her new hairstyle in big curls.

Over the photo, she wrote: "Really embracing my character, even off screen!" and signed it with "Louise xoxo," alongside a red heart emoji.

Julianne recently showed off her hair transformation for her latest project

Though Julianne has given little detail of her new project besides her character's name, she announced she was taking on the role with a video on Instagram in which she took fans along on her hair transformation journey.

The video saw her trade her sleek honey tresses for a brighter, nearly platinum blonde color with 1970s-inspired bouffant waves and long curtain bangs.

