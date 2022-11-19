Cindy Crawford stuns in satin midi skirt and heels for star-studded outing The nineties supermodel was a lesson in eveningwear style

Nothing quite compares to an all-black-everything moment – something Cindy Crawford is well aware of. The nineties supermodel graced the scene at Loewe's star-studded dinner party on Friday evening, looking exquisite in head-to-toe black.

Cindy, 56, slipped into a satin midi skirt which she paired with a sharp blazer and satin blouse. She completed her evening attire by stepping out in a pair of point-toe, heeled black boots and tights while arming herself with Loewe's iconic puzzle bag in black.

WATCH: Cindy Crawford reveals secret behind her incredible hair

The star wore her brunette hair down loose and parted to the side, revealing a glamorous beauty blend that highlighted her career-defining features. A dewy complexion, a thick brow and a glossy lip made for a radiant palette.

Cindy was joined by her daughter Kaia Gerber for the evening. Kaia, who has followed in her mother's modeling footsteps, looked effortlessly elegant in a sleek black sleeveless midi dress boasting a sateen finish and a high neckline. The number, also crafted by Loewe, was teamed with some black slingback heels for a truly mesmerizing look.

Cindy Crawford stunned in a black Loewe ensemble

Cindy has been reveling in the after-dark looks as of late. The mother-of-two recently attended the Haute Living event with OMEGA at Nobu Malibu to celebrate her career – and for the occasion, she dazzled in sequins.

A navy blue number was the outfit of choice for the evening and came complete with a simple rounded neckline, long sleeves, a figure-enhancing fit, a sequin-clad exterior and a ruffled mermaid trumpet silhouette.

The star owns a host of elegant evening dresses

A pair of barely-there silver high heels elevated her iridescent aesthetic as she smiled for the cameras – an act she is very well-versed in.

While daughter Kaia did not join her mother for the evening, the model duo often make public appearances together. The pair recently enjoyed a family night out to celebrate Halloween, where they attended the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills.

