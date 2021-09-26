Supermodel Kaia Gerber & Netflix star Jacob Elordi make first red carpet appearance together Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi are the fashion couple of the moment...

Cindy Crawford's daughter, the stunning 20-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber attended the star-studded opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles alongside her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi. Netflix fans will recognise Kaia's boyfriend - he's the star of The Kissing Booth movie franchise and is said to be a rising star of the Hollywood movie scene.

RELATED: Kaia Gerber's family home looks like a painting

Kaia, and Jacob, 24, have been dating for over a year but this is the first time they've been hand-in-hand on the red carpet - watch out world, this could be one very stylish couple to watch.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi make a gorgeous couple

For the star-studded event, Kaia looked sensational in a sparkling, champagne-colored Celine dress teamed with Tiffany & Co. jewels, while Jacob sported a black tux, also by Celine.

Kaia only has eyes for her boyfriend Jacob

The event honored Sophia Loren and filmmaker Haile Gerima. What's more, Tom Hanks, Annette Bening, and Bob Iger were also being recognized for their fundraising efforts for the museum.

MORE: The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi makes emotional statement about bittersweet news

Kaia recently made her acting debut in the FX on Hulu series American Horror Stories. She wrote on Instagram: "spoiler alert… season finale of #ahstories is out on #fxonhulu! I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Ruby… thank you to everyone who watched! & thank you @mrrpmurphy for bringing back our big happy twisted murder house family."

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are often spotted on casual dates together

Jacob Elordi will be joining Zachary Quinto to star in the serial killer thriller He Went That Way, which is based on a true story. Jacob will play serial killer Bobby Falls, based on Larry Lee Ranes.