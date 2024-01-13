11 best-dressed stars at the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, more incredible red carpet looks

Hollywood was out in force once again on Friday as stars of the big and small screen stepped out for the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.

The swanky event celebrated the best in TV and film from the last year and saw the likes of Natalie Portman, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, and more dazzle on the red carpet in their finest lunch attire.

Among the movies and TV shows being honored were Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, May December, The Bear, The Morning Show, and Only Murders in the Building.

Check out some of the best-dressed stars below…

Emma Stone © Getty Images Poor Things star Emma Stone jazzed up her monochrome Louis Vuitton outfit with a matching wraparound belt that added a striking contrast between her oversized, plunging white shirt and black, pleated skirt.



Natalie Portman © Getty Images Natalie Portman has been slaying the red carpet this awards season with her vampy dresses after seemingly confirming her split from her husband, Benjamin Millepied. However, she opted for a more demure approach in this floral Christian Dior shirt dress that boasted a fit and flare silhouette, which she teamed with strappy black sandals.



Selena Gomez © Getty Images Only Murders in the Building star, Selena Gomez donned her finest power lunch suit and wowed in this pinstripe number by Giuseppe di Morabito. We love the wide-legged pants, strapless top, and matching jacket combo, which she added some definition to by cinching in her waist with a black and gold belt.



Margot Robbie © Getty Images Margot Robbie dug into the Chanel archives for her outfit – which was first worn by Claudia Schiffer on the runway in 1995. The Barbie star looked gorgeous in a high-waisted black skirt, plunging, cropped red shirt with an elaborate brooch, and a sparkling gold chain belt with Chanel's iconic double C logo.



Florence Pugh © Getty Images Florence Pugh can do no wrong this awards season. The actress looked incredible in her Stella McCartney two-piece, rocking white, wide-legged pants with a matching military-style cropped jacket that flashed a hint of her toned stomach. Love.



Carey Mulligan © Getty Images Saltburn actress Carey Mulligan kept it classic in this LBD by Bottega Veneta, which boasted a corset top that drew attention to her bare décolletage, and a pencil skirt, completing her look with matching heels.



Lily Gladstone © Getty Images Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone turned heads in this vibrant red Burberry dress which was emblazoned with silver chains. Adding more of an edge, she teamed it with black, pointed-toe boots.



Jennifer Aniston © Getty Images Jennifer Aniston rocked a look we're not used to seeing from her – but as always, she looked incredible. She swapped out her LBD for a red patterned maxi skirt teamed with a black halterneck top and matching fitted blazer, completing her outfit with black, pointed-toe boots.



Reese Witherspoon © Getty Images Reese Witherspoon also opted for a floral-patterned dress and rocked this strapless white number that cinched in at her waist and fell to her ankles. Simple, elegant, beautiful.



Meryl Streep © Getty Images Meryl Streep kept it classic in a Givenchy suit but updated the look by opting for a vibrant lavender hue, teaming the ensemble with nude heels, round glasses, and her trademark smile.



Julianne Moore © Getty Images May December star Julianne Moore went hell for leather in her figure-hugging dress which featured a V-neckline and fell to her knees. She teamed the frock with a matching jacket that boasted dropped shoulders and a slightly oversized fit.



