Shania Twain is just like 'Sarah Jessica Parker' in skintight bodysuit as she marks major celebration

Shania Twain is known for her iconic singing style, but also for her ravishing fashion sense, and she put that on full display on Tuesday as she celebrated her nomination for a People's Choice award.

To mark the nomination, Shania shared a clip from a previous People's Choice awards ceremony where she performed her most iconic song, "Man! I Feel like a Woman" wearing a top hat and a skintight bodysuit that shimmered under the lights with its crystalline embellishments. The singer performed at her sultry best while guests like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Ryan Reynolds cheered her on.

Shania had opted for a pink wig for the look and a pair of sky-high heels that blended seamlessly into her outfit with their silver color.

In her caption, the 58-year-old enthused: "I've been nominated for a @peopleschoice award and it's extra sweet because I'm among a fab group of women as well - Let's go girls!!"

Fans were proud of the country superstar as one compared her to a major A-lister, commenting: "Is thst Sarah Jessica Parker?" while a second added: "There is no one quite like Shania."

A third penned: "Congratulations Queen you truly deserve it can't wait for 2024! Let's go Vegas," and a fourth shared: "YAY! CONGRATULATIONS, you BEAUTIFUL person! Well deserved! Thank you for always inspiring us to be true to ourselves and to not be afraid to be our own person! Congratulations, again!!!"

© Instagram/Frederic Thiebaud Shania is a bona fide icon

Shania is no stranger to rocking a gorgeous look when it comes to celebrating incredible news, and the star looked phenomenal last month when she donned a statement black mini dress teamed with a pair of white thigh-high boots to mark her 13th wedding anniverary.

In the caption, her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, wrote: "@shaniatwain. Such a beautiful stunning, kind, smart lady! One of the favorite pictures I took of this extraordinary human being. Happy anniversary."

© Getty The star is known for her daring fashion looks

Shania and Frederic got married back in 2011 on New Year's Day, and have been blissfully happy ever since. The couple have an extraordinary love story too, having first got together in 2010 after Shania's divorce from her first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, who had an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife, Marie-Anne.

The happy couple eventually married in 2011, and Frédéric even helped raise Shania's son Eja from her marriage to Mutt. While the singer is notoriously private and rarely gives interviews, she previously opened up about her love life in an interview with AARP The Magazine. "It's twisted. So beautifully twisted," she said. Mutt and Marie-Ann are believed to still be together, but have kept out of the spotlight.

© Getty Images Will Shania scoop the award?

In an interview with The Guardian, Shania affirmed her relationship with Frédéric: "It's a passionate love on every level. I used to be very monotone in my relationships."

She asserted that she found her desire for more with her now-husband, adding: "Poor Freddy pays the price, because I'm like: If I'm ever getting married again, this is me. I don't think Mutt ever knew me. That's the difference."

