Shania Twain is a vision in daring skintight look for 'racy' snap

Shania Twain had a moment to celebrate over the weekend as the legendary country singer was one of the attendees at a star-studded Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the closing round of this year's Formula 1 championship.

The singer chose an incredible look as she headed to the UAE, and while she rocked a very floaty shirt that caught some updrafts, she completed her look with a stunning pair of skintight pants that showed off her stunningly sculpted legs. Shania did a small little boogie as she posed in front of one of the Ferrari cars ahead of the start of the event.

The 58-year-old also wore a pair of white sneakers and oversized sunglasses, while her gorgeous blonde hair was styled in her signature style.

In her caption, Shania shared her joy at having been invited to the event, saying: "I saw a lot of racy little run around town cars at @abudhabigp. Thank you @mercedesamgf1 for showing me around - What an experience!"

© Instagram Shania stunned in the flirty outfit

Her followers loved the post, as one enthused: "Love your little dancey dance," and a second penned: "You're the cutest, most stunning human I've ever seen in my life. Your beauty (inside and out) has and will always blow me away."

A third joked: "That must've impressed you much!" and a fourth added: "Hahaha! Love this caption! And your outfit!" and a fifth commented: "I'm screaming. The collab I never knew I needed!!!"

The singer has some legendary onstage looks

Shania is one of the most stylish stars on the music circuit and she proved this earlier in the month when she looked phenomenal in a sheer, sparkling fishnet two-piece that gave the illusion of a dress for her stop in Nebraska. It boasted a maxi skirt and a flowing top with dramatic sleeves that resembled a cape.

Shaina's daring outfit displayed her slimmed-down physique and her long, toned legs. However, to protect her modesty, she added a plunging black corset underneath that exaggerated her tiny waist.

© Instagram/Frederic Thiebaud We wish we could have Shania's wardrobe

Adding some bling to her ensemble, the 'Honey I'm Home' singer accessorized with multiple chunky necklaces of varying lengths and a pair of chain-link earrings in pink and silver to match her curly pink wig.

Shaina shared several behind-the-scenes photos from her show in Omaha, Nebraska, which were taken by her doting husband, Frederic Thiebaud, who has photographed all his wife's shows.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Shania is one of country's best-known stars

Captioning the gorgeous photos, which also included snapshots of Shania on stage, she wrote: "Omaha! You put the Up! in my Giddy last night! And how awesome was my new friend Sarah?! Des Moines, it's Friday night… Let's go girls!"

Her followers were in awe of her appearance and raced to compliment her incredible look. "This outfit SLAYED!" replied one. A second said: "Might be my favorite look so far." A third added: "OBSESSED with his look!" A fourth wrote: "You're looking gorgeous."