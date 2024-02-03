Shania Twain wasn't the guest of honor on Friday night – but she certainly stole the limelight by rocking out on stage in head-to-toe leather.

The 58-year-old was part of the line-up to pay tribute to Jon Bon Jovi at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and she certainly put on a show.

Shania looked incredible in a pair of skintight black leather pants and a matching jacket that boasted long fringe detailing down the front.

Her figure-hugging ensemble highlighted her slimmed-down physique, which she credited to her strenuous rehearsals for her Queen of Me tour last year.

The Giddy Up singer let her outfit speak for itself, keeping her accessories to a minimum with a chunky silver choker and matching bracelet.

She wore her dark hair in long curls that cascaded down her chest and added pops of color with pink glossy lips, bright cheeks, and a smokey eye in keeping with her rock 'n' roll aesthetic.

© Getty Images Shania looked incredible in head-to-toe leather

It wasn't her only look of the evening though. Ahead of her performance, she walked the red carpet in a dark green ensemble by Sergio Hudson.

Shania displayed her long, toned legs in a pair of tiny shorts paired with sheer black tights and patent Roger Vivier knee-high boots.

© Getty Images Shania added a touch of country with her fringe jacket

She added a matching dark green jacket which she wore over an olive green turtleneck, accentuating her slim waist with a wide belt.

Shania wasn't the only star to pay tribute to the Bon Jovi frontman. Performances also included tributes from Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Melissa Etheridge, Jason Isbell, the War and Treaty, Brandy Clark, Damiano David of Måneskin, Goo Goo Dolls, and Marcus King.

© Getty Images Shania had a very different but equally as gorgeous ensemble on when she arrived

There was also a set from the band, who performed their huge hit, Livin' On A Prayer, with help from the aforementioned performers.

"Jon Bon Jovi is a rock 'n' roll trailblazer, influencing countless artists over the years," Laura Segura, MusiCares' executive director, said in a statement.

"MusiCares is honored to pay tribute to him as our 2024 Person of the Year. Bon Jovi has also lent his life's work to philanthropic efforts that align with the health and human services mission of MusiCares, forever changing the lives of those in need."

© Getty Images Shania was part of an all-star ensemble

Shania will soon return to the stage for her own set of shows after revealing last August that she is heading back to Las Vegas for another residency.

"The news is out – I'm returning to Vegas!!" she captioned a video shared on social media. "My brand new residency COME ON OVER opens May 2024 at @bakkttheaterlv at @phvegas! I'm giving you ALL THE HITS."

In a separate press release about her Sin City return, Shania said: "I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency Come on Over, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre.

© Getty Images Shania performed with Jon Bon Jovi

"The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!"

Shania's residency, Come on Over – All the Hits! will take place at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting in May 2024.

