Serena Williams turns heads in stunning bodycon mini dress The tennis star has her own clothing line

Serena Williams is her own best advertisement when it comes to showing off the designs from her clothing line, S By Serena.

The tennis star will no doubt have fans rushing to snap up pieces from her latest collection, Sincerely, You, after she modeled a beautiful blue velour dress that showcased her hourglass figure to perfection.

WATCH: Serena Williams wows in tiny swimsuit on jaw-dropping tropical vacation

Loading the player...

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-one looked gorgeous as she reclined on a white leather couch while wearing her 'Zephyr Midi' dress in a dreamy royal blue hue.

Serena's frock features a demure turtleneck which contrasts perfectly against the crossover midi skirt – and shows off plenty of leg.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement shocks co-stars by revealing secret health battle on-air

MORE: Serena Williams pens emotional tribute on first death anniversary of close friend

Hinting that the dress is one of her favorite items from the collection, Serena captioned the post: "I'm never taking this dress off."

Her followers were quick to react to her stunning appearance, with one responding: "Every woman needs a blue dress...this color looks amazing on you." A second said: "WOW! Love this on you."

Serena looks gorgeous in her blue velour dress

A third added: "You look beautiful, Serena," and a fourth wrote: "You can wear all dresses!! You look fantastic!! Absolutely amazing!! Really outstanding!"

Last month, Serena modeled another stunning look from her clothing line – and it was definitely a hard one to miss.

She looked phenomenal wearing the 'Austen Mini', which features metallic silver stretch fabric and side ruching at the seams and sleeves.

Once again, fans flooded the comment section with complimentary messages, with one gushing: "She is so gorgeous the skin is popping I love the pose and the dress is stunning."

Serena's metallic silver mini went down a storm

Another added: "Looking gorgeous tennis goddess," and many others simply sent a barrage of flame emojis and deemed it the perfect dress for New Year's Eve parties.

Serena officially launched her clothing brand in 2018 and has also started her own jewelry brand called Serena Williams Jewelry.

Speaking to Unbothered Magazine about her venture into fashion, Serena previously explained that she wanted women to feel "confident" and "amazing" when wearing her clothing.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.