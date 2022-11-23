Serena Williams' spectacular curves shine in metallic leg-lengthening mini dress The tennis champ has a natural sheen to her, too

Serena Williams is letting her fashion shine just as bright as her legacy in the latest look she showed off from a new collection.

MORE: Serena Williams' privacy concern revealed as she shares home makeover - watch

The tennis star took to Instagram with a photograph of an ensemble from her S by Serena line of clothing, and it was definitely a hard one to miss.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Serena Williams' megamansion is filled with red roses for special occasion

She wore a basic turtleneck mini dress made of a vinyl metallic silver fabric, as shiny as a disco ball, that not only made her stand out, but complemented her hourglass figure well.

While leaving her legs bare, she completed the look with strappy heels to match and minimal jewelry, and it was safe to say that it made quite the impression.

"Always ready," the caption simply stated, adding that the dress was available now, and fans quickly began raving over the option.

TRENDING NOW: Billie Eilish suffers mishap in dripping wet see-through robe

One gushed: "She is so gorgeous the skin is popping I love the pose and the dress is stunning," while another said: "The perfect NYE dress - love that it’s reasonably priced!"

A third added: "Looking gorgeous tennis goddess," while many others simply sent a barrage of flame emojis and deemed it the perfect dress for New Year's parties.

Serena resembled a disco ball in a metallic silver mini dress

The retired athlete recently made another splash with her fashion at the Portrait of a Nation Gala when a portrait of her and sister Venus was inducted into the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

Serena stole the show in a sequined maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline and sheer paneling in between purple sequins.

It also sported a waist-cinching belt line and a flowy fall that made her look ethereal, and she styled it out with straightened locks and a diamond chain.

MORE: Serena Williams showered with flowers from husband Alexis Ohanian as they celebrate incredible milestone

ALSO POPULAR: Heidi Klum and ex-husband Seal's son makes rare social media appearance on milestone day

Serena shared photographs from the night that captured the emotions she felt upon seeing the honor materialize at the Gala.

"To have a picture in the @smithsoniannpg alongside so many historical icons? Mind officially blown. But to be inducted with your sister? Best feeling ever," she penned.

The sports icon was honored at the Portrait of a Nation Gala

"Thanks @toyinojihodutola for your vision of having a treasure smile. We need to see more of that. And @robertpruitt what a sensational vision you had of @venuswilliams."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.