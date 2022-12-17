Tess Daly sparkles for Strictly Come Dancing final in showstopper thigh split dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Strictly Come Dancing final has been a joy watching the fab final four dance for the glitterball trophy, but it has also been joyful to see Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman save their best outfits for last.

Tess Daly, styled by longtime stylist James Yardley, wore a bespoke dress (and choker!) by designer Suzanne Neville.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on the final of Strictly Come Dancing

The showstopper thigh split dress was teamed with a pair of sparkly Gianvito Rossi shoes and lab grown diamonds by Smiling Rocks.

Sadly, the dress isn't available to buy, but we've found a gorgeous black dress for your festive events in the diary.

Black embellished dress, £75, Karen Millen

Tess' co-host Claudia Winkleman also put on a show with her outfit, channelling Elvis Presley in a Safiyaa embellished caped jumpsuit.

Claudia is all shook up

Her pricey designer jumpsuit costs a whopping £1.495 but we've found an amazing River Island number that's just £75.

White jumpsuit, £75, River Island

Claudia wrote: "Every year on Strictly we have an inspiration. Past years we’ve had Pam St Clements, Harry Hill, Rod Stewart and Anita Dobson. This year it’s the king. So yes, we end in a cape. All love and thanks to @sineadmckeefry @amyhair4 @lucyg_makeup and @debbiedannell."

