Strictly's Tess Daly's classy party season jumpsuit is flying off the shelves

Tess Daly has blown Strictly Come Dancing viewers away once again with another sensational look - and her elegant tuxedo jumpsuit with a unique touch is just what we need for party season.

The star wore the Reiss tuxedo jumpsuit on Sunday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing, wowing fans with the flattering silhouette and sheer balloon sleeves. Thankfully, the chic jumpsuit is still available to shop, but it's selling fast…

Lennon tuxedo jumpsuit, £238, Reiss

The jumpsuit features a flared leg, perfectly complemented by the fitted tuxedo to create a flattering silhouette - and rounded off with sophisticated lapel detailing. The sheer balloon sleeves completely elevate the look, making it the ultimate glam one-piece for work Christmas parties, or winter dinner events.

Styled by James Yardley, Tess's elegant ensemble was complete with a pair of red strappy heels. She styled her glossy blonde hair in loose curls that framed her face beautifully, accessorising with a pair of large silver hoops. As for her makeup, the TV host opted for a smokey eye with a touch of sparkly eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a pink glossy lip. Stunning!

If the Reiss jumpsuit is out of your budget, we've found a great lookalike from Marks & Spencer...

Belted tailored jumpsuit, £65, Marks & Spencer

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of her latest look, captioning the post: "There's one thing on our couple's minds this evening... Blackpool. It's results time @BBCStrictly. Thanks again dream team @aimeeadamsmakeup @christianvermaak @jamesyardley."

Tess's followers were quick to share their love for the stylish ensemble. One commented: "I need this outfit. Can you let us know where it's from? You looked stunning." Another added: "Beautiful jumpsuit, so elegant."

