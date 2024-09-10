Lauren Sanchez steals the show in stunning $9k see-through designer dress

Lauren Sanchez knows how to make an entrance, and all eyes were on her when she attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner on Monday.

The 54-year-old stole the show at the event during New York Fashion Week in a striking Oscar De La Renta gown that carries a whopping $9,000 price tag.

Lauren posed solo on the red carpet at The Pool but was joined inside by her fiancé Jeff Bezos.

The former news anchor looked beautiful in the off-the-shoulder dress that featured appliquéd velvet and guipure lace, and a floor-sweeping train.

The gown showcased Lauren's enviable curves, and the see-through material gave a glimpse at her toned legs underneath, while her modesty was protected by a nude undergarment.

Adding to her glamorous appearance, Lauren wore her raven locks in a chic updo with face-framing pieces at the front.

Her makeup was flawless with nude glossy lips, fluttery lashes, and rosy cheeks. To complete her look, she accessorized with diamond drop earrings and her $3.5 million engagement ring.

Jeff proposed to Lauren in May 2023 by hiding the ring underneath her pillow while they were vacationing on his $500 million superyacht.

In an interview with Vogue, Lauren detailed the day of Jeff's casual proposal, revealing they had enjoyed an intimate dinner before Lauren noticed the ring.

"When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she told the publication.

While Lauren and Jeff are often pictured galivanting across the globe and living a life of luxury, their home life is surprisingly low-key.

Lauren recently admitted that when they have time to themselves, they love nothing more than binge-watching TV shows.

"My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night," she told People.

"It takes a little bit of time to decide" she added. "You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time."

As for their current favorite shows, Lauren said: "We recently saw Baby Reindeer, which of course everyone saw. Fallout was also so good."

She added: "We also just finished Presumed Innocent, which was incredible. Oh, and we loved Severance."

The couple has also introduced a strict morning routine which allows them to spend some quality time together before they each go about their busy days.

"I love waking up. I make myself a cup of coffee," she explained, adding: "I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it's just us talking.

"The kids haven't woken up yet. And we don't get on our phones. That's one of the rules."

She added: "He definitely made that rule. It wasn't me. But the mornings are just us for as long as we can."

Jeff and Lauren reside on the exclusive Miami island of Indian Creek, with Jeff snapping up three sprawling properties on the 300-acre island after relocating from his beloved Seattle.

In 2023, he purchased two side-by-side mansions that carried hefty price tags with one costing $68 million and the other spacious pad valued at $79 million.

In April 2024, Jeff – who has a net worth of $203.7 billion – bought a third mansion in an off-market transaction for a reported $90 million.

According to The Post, Jeff and Lauren will make their latest purchase their primary residence while orchestrating the demolition of his two previous island properties.