Kylie Minogue is second to none when it comes to fashion, and on Thursday, she blew fans away with a series of daring polaroid snaps.

The All the Lovers hitmaker enjoyed a throwback, sharing the photos that were originally taken in 1989 as she prepared to attend the premiere of The Delinquents alongside her close friend, makeup artist Charlie Green. The pair looked spectacular and Kylie really stole the show with her gorgeous look, consisting of a striking black mini-dress that nearly showed off her legs in their entirety.

Charlie wasn't to be outdone, and she modelled a similar outfit with an eye-catching pair of tights and both of the glamorous ladies wore pairs of sky-high heels.

The duo also embodied an 80s trend with their big hair taking up a large portion of the image!

In her caption, Kylie shared: "Flashback #tbt #fbf getting ready for The Delinquents premiere in London with makeup artist @misscharliegreen 1989!!! (Yes, we did so much together back then including …. What Do I Have To Do and Shocked!)"

Kylie shared the gorgeous photos

Fans were in love with the stunning throwback, as one commented: "Love all the flashback posts you post, especially never seen before ones."

A second wrote: "I love it when we see photos we've never seen before! You must have stacks of them," and a third complimented: "Gorgeous Kylie."

Others called for Kylie and Charlie to reunite, with one fan posting: "Bring her back!!!! Loved your hair and makeup in the early 90's," and another added: "Please get her back. We long for What Do I Have To Do edge."

Earlier this week, Kylie thrilled fans as the 54-year-old looked flawless in a metallic one-shoulder dress as she posed for a glamorous photo.

The singer always impresses with her looks

She certainly nailed the festive look, teaming the slinky number - which featured a thigh-high slit and cinched-in detailing - with a strappy pair of heels and picture-perfect makeup.

In the post, in which Kylie was promoting her new zero per cent alcohol Sparkling Rosé, the singer also released images of herself looking stunning in a pale pink gown which boasted delicate floral appliques and fine stitching.

She teamed her statement number with a pearly-white manicure and opted for glam makeup in the form of black winged eyeliner, plenty of highlighter and a glossy nude lip.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "Ethereal queen!!" Another stated: "Gorgeous! Love the dress." A third post read: "Beautiful as always."

