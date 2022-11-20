Dua Lipa bares toned legs in skirt with a dangerously high slit The Levitating singer is soaking up some rays

Dua Lipa is ensuring that she can catch some of the last rays of the California sun, showing her exploits off in a new photo dump she shared on social media.

MORE: Dua Lipa's rhinestone Disneyland outfit is next level extra

The singer kicked things off strong with a mirror selfie of herself in an all-black ensemble, featuring a top with a skirt and sunglasses.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dua Lipa shows off her sunkissed glow in tiny hotpants

Alongside the black shades, she wore a sheer shirt with a black bra underneath and a maxi skirt with a very high slit that showed off her entire leg and some of her toned abs.

In another image, she showed what lay behind the outfit, a stunning backless detail to the shirt, topping off her look with a black purse.

TRENDING NOW: Billie Eilish suffers mishap in dripping wet see-through robe

In more pictures, she posed in a halter neck handkerchief top with tie-dyed pants, Gucci wide-legged pants, the brightest of green neon heels, and a varsity jacket with a pink Gucci bra.

"Caliiiiiiiifawwwnia," she simply termed her photo collage, and her fans immediately began inundating the comments section with flame and heart emojis.

Dua stole some Californian rays in all black

Paris Hilton was one among them as a fan commented: "Always the BEST ever and forever," and another gushed: "YOU'RE SO GORGEOUS."

The singer was recently celebrating the end of a series of sold-out Australian shows, sharing a collection of photographs to mark the conclusion with gratitude.

MORE: Dua Lipa is living her best yacht life and she has the wardrobe to match

ALSO POPULAR: Christina Applegate's heartbreaking MS update amid career highlight

"Southern Hemisphere Dua," she penned. "Feeling so full of love and gratitude for the incredible people I get to do this with night after night.

"A beautiful year - that has changed my life, picked me up and carried me through when I needed it the most. Although it's not over just yet these past few days have made me extremely thoughtful and reminiscent of this incredible year so far and every crowd and person I've been lucky enough to meet and experience."

The singer celebrated a run of successful shows Down Under

She added: "I'm sending hugs to each and every single one of you for making this the most beautiful trip around the sun so far… Love love love and more LOVE THANK YOU!! ~ Pics shot in Perth, by @elizabethmiiiranda ~ 16.11.2022."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.