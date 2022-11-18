Dua Lipa steals the show in bright blue jumpsuit The New Rules singer knows how to sell a look!

Dua Lipa is no stranger to a sold-out tour, and she gave fans everything she wanted during a recent performance in Perth, including a show-stopping outfit.

The Physical singer shared a collection of snapshots from her concert and she looked absolutely dazzling in a bright-blue jumpsuit that perfectly hugged her figure, showing off her flawless physique. The outfit covered up all her skin, bar her shoulders and she looked simply magnificent in the striking outfit.

That wasn't her only look, however, and she looked sensational in a sheer outfit and another red-hot item that gave her a nude illusion.

"Southern Hemisphere Dua," she penned. "Feeling so full of love and gratitude for the incredible people I get to do this with night after night.

"A beautiful year - that has changed my life, picked me up and carried me through when I needed it the most. Although it's not over just yet these past few days have made me extremely thoughtful and reminiscent of this incredible year so far and every crowd and person I've been lucky enough to meet and experience.

She added: "I'm sending hugs to each and every single one of you for making this the most beautiful trip around the sun so far… Love love love and more LOVE THANK YOU!! ~ Pics shot in Perth, by @elizabethmiiiranda ~ 16.11.2022."

Dua's looks stole the show!

Fans were completely lost for words over her heartfelt message and stunning array of outfits, with many only sharing heart emojis in the comments.

Earlier this month, Dua took a well-deserved break from her tour and headed to Disneyland, and she showed that her fashion was still on point even when she was off-stage.

In a series of snaps, the singer opted for a black glossy motorcycle jacket with rhinestone-adorned insets.

Perhaps not the most obvious choice for a theme park, the singer's heavy-duty jacket, created by London-based designer David Koma, showed off her natural ingenuity.

