Kristen Bell's appearance surprises fans during date night with husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard just schooled us in date night dressing. The couple discarded the theory that date nights require dressing to the nines, opting for something a big more snug instead.

Kristen wrapped up warm in a classic gray knit as she snuggled into her husband for a wholesome photo together. Featuring a grey-brown color palette, a thick knitted fabric, a round neck and a chevron print, the sweatshirt looked the peak of coziness.

Dax looked equally as comfortable beside his Hollywood star wife, sporting a simple plain white T-shirt layered under a khaki knit cardigan.

Kristen completed her off-duty aesthetic by wearing her blonde hair down loose and sporting a natural makeup blend. A porcelain, flawless complexion, a subtle eyeliner flick and a peachy lip highlighted her famous features.

Kristen Bell looked luxe in a snug winter sweatshirt

The actress took to social media to share the intimate moment with friends and fans online. She captioned the snap: "Date night," adding a blue heart.

Her followers were quick to respond to the post, sharing their support for the couple via Instagram. "Adore this pic of you two," one wrote, while another added: "Love. All of this." A third noted: "You and Dax look great," while another penned: "Happy New Year's team."

The star enjoyed a date night with her husband Dax Shepard

Despite her love for a wintery knit, Kristen has had plenty of practice when it comes to red-carpet dressing. The star ticked off another appearance under the limelight earlier this montth, when she stepped out to attend the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's The People We Hate At The Wedding at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

For the exciting event, Kristen wore an exquisite gown by Erdem which boasted a sequin-clad exterior, short sleeves, a slit hemline, a raised neckline and cornflower blue blooms that sprawled across the midnight blue colored backdrop of the number.

