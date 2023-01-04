Victoria Beckham looks so different in studious snap with her rarely-seen smile The wife of David Beckham is famous for her stoic pout

It was straight back to business for Victoria Beckham following Christmas and New Year celebrations with her family, the fashion mogul revealed.

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girls star took to Instagram to inform her impressive 30.5 million followers that she was heading "back to reality", sharing a throwback photo of herself that revealed her rarely-seen natural smile. Victoria is renowned for her smouldering 'Posh' pout she formerly coined her "armour", so it's always a surprise to see her embrace an effortless grin.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's teeth - what has the fashion designer done to her smile? Loading the player...

In the playful snap, a young Victoria could be seen seated at a desk in front of a large clunky computer. The wife of David Beckham is caught mid-way through typing, revealing a cheeky smile as she looks coyly at the camera.

The mother-of-four added a laughing emoji to her post, signing off with her usual "xx VB" before proceeding to share her latest designs from her sartorial refresh for her fashion label.

Smile or no smile, VB certainly knows how to poke fun at herself and her stoic pout – even designing a slogan T-shirt that read 'fashion stole my smile' back in 2017.

Victoria's beautiful smile has changed quite a lot since her Spice Girls says in the nineties according to top dentist Dr. Rhona Eskander of the Chelsea Dental Clinic.

"Before her smile makeover, Victoria has what we call a 'deep bite' which is when your top teeth overlap your bottom teeth more than what is considered to be the usual," Dr. Rhona explains.

Now, VB is the proud owner of a near-perfect set of pearly whites, all equal in length and set with an attractive buccal tunnel (eight to ten teeth on show).

"Some people try to achieve this with orthodontic treatment such as braces, but because the shapes and colour of Victoria's teeth have changed, we can see she's had veneers because this can't be achieved with braces and whitening alone," confirms Dr. Rhona.

