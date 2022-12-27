Carol Vorderman wows in tiny workout top as she learns to do the splits The 62-year-old TV sensation looks a vision in her skin-tight workout outfits - and fans can't get enough

Carol Vorderman delighted fans on Tuesday, 27 December as she took the time out of her busy Christmas schedule to create an incredible montage of her best fitness looks.

In an eye-catching video, the 62-year-old TV sensation thrilled her followers, highlighting the best skin-tight workout outfits of 2022 - including one amazing peep-hole bikini top she wore during an exercise session earlier in the year which you can see in the video below.

And while Carol's dedication to exercise and staying in shape is inspiring enough for her army of followers, she's now revealed that she's also learning to do the splits!

Writing in her guest column for The Express, the super-bright celeb said: "I've always spent a lot of time making sure my health is as good as it can be - and I got rid of creaky joints by experimenting with some new supplements this year. High-strength turmeric shots worked a treat. And I started learning how to do the splits, what a difference in just four weeks. Boooooom!"

Carol's gym roundup was full of amazing shots of her crazy physique

Carol's impressive physique and commitment to working out has earned her a huge following of loyal fans. Back in November she nearly broke the internet when she shared a picture of herself in a black swimsuit, on the set of the new series of I'm a Celebrity.

And as her followers enjoyed some downtime between Christmas and New Year, they were eager to shower the former Countdown mathematician with praise for her impressive commitment to fitness.

"Carol you are so fit," wrote one. "I nearly crashed my car!" joked another, referring to the distracting nature of the impressive video. "You are magnificent Carol" added another. "Great things are coming to you in 2024."

Carol's dedication to fitness has earned her a huge social media following

For Carol, working out has become an obsession. In the caption accompanying her post, the newly-employed This Morning presenter explained her work outs "give me such a high."

Of course, not even Carol is immune from the odd injury. "Had a rotator cuff issue earlier in the year which meant I couldn’t even close the curtains without holding my right arm up with my left BUT once over that. Booommmmm...." she wrote. "Back on it… Here’s to a healthy 2023."

We can't wait to see her first work out outfit of 2023!

