Carol Vorderman is known as the queen of numbers, but she consistently proves that she's also a queen of fashion.

The former Countdown star took to her social media on Thursday where she shared a glimpse at her new gorgeous outfit from Sosandar, which consisted of a warm black pullover fleece, a pair of eye-catching blue faux-leather trousers and a pair of knee-high black boots. Carol pulled her unique combination off with her trousers showcasing all of her curves at their best angles.

"NICE ICE BLUE," she enthused in the caption. "Wrapping up warm for a good Cardiff day today with my 'CYNTAFFFFFF DAHLING' @owainwynevans and @natsus1....what could possibly go wrong? Happy days."

She added: "Trousers - Currently obsessed with these faux leathers....pull on, fleece lined, warm as toast and comfy as hell trousers from @sosandar. Have bought them in 4 colours and they're in the sale..."

Her followers lost their minds in the comments, as one wrote: "Curves in all the right places!" and a second simply said: "Like a fine wine."

A third posted: "Just amazing all around the board," while a fourth complimented: "Always killing the outfits," and a fifth commented: "Puts the fire in Wales!"

Carol shared her new look with her fans

In her photos, Carol styled out the cobalt blue leggings, and as she revealed in her caption the gorgeous leggings, that come with three zips, are currently on sale, being reduced to £33.

Blue really suits Carol and she proved that last week when she wowed in a bold blue jumpsuit while presenting This Morning.

Cobalt Blue Leather Look Premium Biker Legging, £33.00, Sosandar

The presenter looked sensational as she styled out a daring blue jumpsuit and a pair of towering heels.

The ensemble perfectly highlighted all of Carol's curves as she shared a behind-the-scenes look where she and co-star Alison Hammond grabbed a quick selfie with legendary singer, Craig David.

"It's Friday," she enthused alongside a blue heart emoji. "God I love being part of the @thismorning family. Always a laugh with my date buster @gylesbrandreth and the fabulous @alisonhammond55 & @dermotoleary.

She added: "Even got a [camera emoji] bomb with @craigdavid. Have a happy Friday and an even happier weekend everyone."

