Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey steals the show in denim shorts and boots

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey is definitely taking after her parents in terms of appearing in scene-stealing photographs.

The budding performer took to her social media with a new visual of herself styling out a casual ensemble that still appeared incredibly chic.

She paired an oversized off-the-shoulder red sweatshirt with a pair of denim cut-off shorts that displayed her toned legs and even featured some frayed detail.

Audrey topped off her look with a pair of tan boots and a dark brown bag, leaving her sleek brunette locks down for a more free-flowing vibe.

Show-stopping style sensibilities definitely run in the family, who gave other celeb households a run for their money with their glimpse into a sensational holiday tradition.

While home in Nashville, the family-of-five wowed their followers with all the snippets from their family dinners, which saw them dress up in a variety of costumes.

The themed nights ranged from Hulu's The Great to icons of pop culture and even The Great Gatsby and Game of Thrones, and they all definitely went all out.

The youngest McGraw sister opted to dress up as arguably one of the most iconic of icons, none other than Cher, and from the abs to the long black hair, she had it all to truly nail the look.

Her sisters Gracie and Maggie went in on it too, with Gracie in particular opting for David Bowie in his Ziggy Stardust era, complete with an orange wig and the make-up to match, and their parents looked to have gone as Elton John and a Greek goddess.

Tim and Faith definitely didn't fail to keep up with their daughters and family friends, often sporting some dramatic transformations and definitely playing wonderful hosts to all the other costumed attendees.

