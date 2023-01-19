Strictly's Helen Skelton looks so beautiful in waist-cinching jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Skelton has brightened up her Instagram feed with an incredible picture of her latest ensemble – and wow!

The 39-year-old, who is set to embark on the nationwide Strictly Come Dancing tour, showcased her fashion credentials in a stunning red and pink colour-black jumpsuit as she appeared on Thursday's Morning Live.

The bold ME+EM number, which retails at £275, features palazzo-style trousers, a scooped neckline and sleeveless detailing.

Helen's lithe frame was accentuated with the addition of a thin tanned leather belt, and a pair of metallic sandals. She amped up the glamour with large gold hoops, a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

"Thanks for having me @bbcmorninglive lovely to squeeze you @karenhauer @gethincjones @ravwilding #bbc #morningtelly #morninglive," she remarked in the caption.

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post underneath the post, with Dianne Buswell writing: "I can not deal with how good you look." Ellie Simmonds stated: "[heart emoji] love the outfit!"

Helen looked stunning in this red and pink jumpsuit

One follower added: "You look unreal." Another said: "Absolutely stunning the lady in red." A third fan mentioned: "Love the outfit and smile! Enjoy Helen!"

Helen has been throwing herself into dancing, as well as being a doting mother to her three children, Ernie, seven, and Louis, five and baby Elsie. The star shares her kids with her former husband Richie Myler.

This dupe from Pretty Little Thing is perfect

The couple sadly announced their split back in April 2022, just months after the TV star welcomed their beautiful baby daughter.

Releasing a statement on her Instagram Stories, Helen said: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple.He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Richie is now expecting a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

