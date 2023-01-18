Helen Skelton is a green dream in workout co-ord The Countryfile star is taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour

Helen Skelton is donning sequins once again for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, this time partnering up with pro Kai Widdrington.

For rehearsals, the mother-of-three slipped into a Lycra ensemble, and she even found time for a quick mirror selfie and a shout out thank you message.

WATCH: Watch the moment Helen Skelton rips figure-hugging dress during routine

Loading the player...

Helen showed off her dancer's figure in a tiny green crop top with cut out detail and paired it with the matching leggings featuring unique seam details.

The khaki outfit was perfectly off-set by Helen's baby pink nails – what a combo!

Helen looks fitter than ever

"Thank you @glouiseatkinson," the Countryfile star captioned the snap, presumably thanking her for the outfit from Gemma's own collection.

Shortly after, Helen shared a photo to her Instagram feed, where she could be seen on the shoulder of fellow Strictly star Hamza Yassin, alongside Molly Rainford on the shoulder of Tyler West.

The star can't wait to dance again

"Big show pending @utilitaarenabirmingham @strictlycomedancinglive let’s go," Helen captioned the picture.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the show, and they took to the comments section to share their excitement. "Cannot wait to see you all!" added one follower, and: "I'm coming to see you on sat, I'm sooo excited," said another.

Helen has been throwing herself into dancing, as well as being a doting mother taking care of her three children, Ernie, seven, and Louis, five and baby Elsie.

Helen is a mother of three

The star shares her kids with her former husband Richie Myler. The couple sadly announced their split back in April 2022, just months after the TV star welcomed their beautiful baby daughter.

Releasing a statement on her Instagram Stories, Helen said: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple.

"He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Richie is now expecting a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.