Cindy Crawford electrifies in luxe leather pants and killer heels The nineties supermodel schooled her followers in the art of posing

Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about fashion. Despite being one of the decade-defining supermodels of the nineties and working with the top designers across the globe, her resume extends to impeccable self-styling too.

On Wednesday, the model and mother of Kaia Gerber reclined on set in an outfit we have not seen before. Cindy's neutral look consisted of an oatmeal-colored sweatshirt and leg-sculpting leather pants in a rich caramel hue.

The star championed an earthy color palette with her latest look, completing her polished outfit by slipping her runway-ready feet into a pair of gleaming gold heels.

In the image, the star was framed by a number of lavish home décor pieces, including aubergine fur throws, hibiscus-hued velvet cushions, rabbit gray curtains, a silver rug, and marble furniture.

Cindy doubled up on the golden details by wearing a pair of shimmering hoop earrings that peaked out from her chocolate locks. Her secret to her luscious mane? Discover how to get Cindy's ethereal blowdry below...

Her fabulous features were highlighted by a natural yet glowing beauty look and she looked away from the camera as she reclined on a cream boucle chaise lounge.

The mother-of-two shared the series of camera-ready images via social media, alongside the caption: "Kicking back in style."

In response, a wave of praise flooded into Cindy's comment section. "GORGEOUS," one friend commented, while another wrote: "You are still simply sublime. So happy for your beautiful life." A third positively noted: "The most beautiful woman in the world!" and a fourth agreed, penning: "Stunning as always."

Cindy's stunning photo comes after her family once again hit the headlines amidst rising debate concerning 'nepotism babies.'

The term refers to cases of nepotism in which family members, usually sons and daughters, of famous celebrities have benefitted from the success of their relations.The idea is that their own careers have advanced exponentially based on the access and connections granted by their parents.

In a new interview with Elle, Cindy's daughter Kaia opened up about the opportunities she has been afforded in the fashion industry.

"I won’t deny the privilege that I have," Kaia explained. "My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.' But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."

