Cindy Crawford wows in slinky top and leather trousers for festive date night

Cindy Crawford made a stunning festive appearance on Sunday evening alongside fellow 90s icons Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen – Cindy's slinky leather ensemble was everything.

The stylish mom of two hit the Big Apple with her husband Rande Gerber and the couple were joined by Hollywood actor Edward Burns and his supermodel wife Christy Turlington alongside Helena Christensen. Cindy's choice of plum-colored V-neck wrap blouse and fitted leather pants looked incredible as she posed in front of an ornate sparkling silver Christmas tree.

Cindy's tumbling chestnut tresses were thrown over to one side which revealed her delicate diamond hooped earrings and matching choker.

Cindy's slinky leather look was effortlessly stunning

The 56-year-old had a wonderful time in New York and she shared plenty of snaps with her Instagram fanbase: "Love The Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays - with all the lights and decorations. And nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than catching up with family and friends!"

The sight of Cindy prompted one fan to gush that she was "the fashion legend of the 90s", however, it was the sight of the trio together that prompted nostalgia in fans, with one writing: "I am around your age and grew up looking at you three beauties… Constant, inspirational and iconic." Another fan posted: "The original Supermodels - naturally beautiful & stylish."

The sight of these 90s icons thrilled fans

Cindy's friend Helena fondly concurred that their festive get-together was the "highlight of December" with lots of red love heart emojis, and she added: "Love you and your guys."

Christy quickly joined in, adding: "Such a great night! Wish we could do that more often!"

Cindy's husband Rande, who is a close friend and business partner of George Clooney and has opened up about his friendship with the actor, looked dapper in dark jeans and a black shirt – which incidentally is exactly what Christy's husband Edward wore!

Fashion fans are incredibly keen to see more of Cindy and company – in fact, these splendid photos led one fan to request a reunion special for Netflix!

As soon as a single fan penned: "I wish to see you guys and other big name supermodels have a Netflix special and talk about your heyday epic moments. I'm positive it's going to be such a big hit. You guys have so many fans out there." Dozens of likes accrued so we are watching this space.

