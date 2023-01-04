Cindy Crawford nails preppy chic in flippy mini skirt and knit Supermodel Cindy Crawford slipped into a pleated mini skirt as showed off her golfing skills

Golfcore – it's the next big thing. Well, at least according to Cindy Crawford and taking her fashion expertise into account, it's pretty legit. The nineties supermodel enjoyed a day out on the golf course with friends and dressed aptly for the occasion.

Cindy looked youthful as ever in a gray mini skirt featuring flippy pleats and a subtle checked pattern. She paired the piece with a navy knit jumper and a white collared shirt, completing her Sporty Spice attire by slipping into a pair of pristine white sneakers and accessorizing with a white baseball cap.

Cindy practically wore her hair tied up in a ponytail and opted for a natural makeup look, letting her career-defining features take center stage. She shared a clip of herself swinging her golf club in a serene California setting which was lined with palm trees and lakes.

Upon seeing the video online, Cindy's fans were quick to praise her athletic ability and athleisure wardrobe. Good friend and Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones commented: "Loving it!!!!!!" while another user said: "Skills!" A third added: "You're fab," and a fourth noted: "Good shot."

Cindy Crawford aced sporty chic in the pleated mini skirt

Cindy recently made a disco-ready appearance as she took her seat on the FROW of the Celine show to support her daughter Kaia Gerber. The star shimmied in silver sequins while watching her mini-me sashay down the runway in what we image to be a proud parent moment.

The star showed off her golfing skills online

The 56-year-old slipped into an oversized shirt-style dress boasting a metallic, sequin-clad exterior, baggy half-length sleeves, a mini silhouette and a rounded neckline. The Sheer piece was layered over a black slip dress and coupled with come killer high-knee leather boots in a black shade.

She was joined at the event by her husband Rande Gerber, her son Presley Gerber and her daughter's boyfriend Austin Butler.

