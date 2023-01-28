Louise Redknapp dons sultry bodycon dress for major career milestone

Megan Bull
Louise Redknapp posed up in a storm in a velvet bodycon dress as she announced a major milestone moment in her career.
Louise Redknapp is set to celebrate 30 years in the music industry with her upcoming greatest hits album, and she's just unveiled a seriously chic cover for the Deluxe Edition. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer posted a photo from the latest album cover, and it's already sparked a major reaction from fans. Pictured in a sultry velvet bodycon dress, complete with a statement gold bracelet, Louise couldn't have looked more glamorous.
WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in designer dress with striking detail
With her hair styled in beachy waves, and her makeup made up of radiant nude tones, the mum-of-two is an absolute vision. Penning an announcement to her 766k followers, Louise wrote:
"Here it is… the cover for the 'Deluxe Edition' of my new Greatest Hits album. I wanted to create something extra special for you all to celebrate this 30th Anniversary so not only does this format have all of my solo singles plus 4 new tracks it also includes 9 reimagined classics from my solo and Eternal back catalogue.
MORE: Louise Redknapp teases career news in boyfriend jeans and retro top
READ: Jamie Redknapp makes rare comment about finding love with 'perfect' wife Frida
"This limited edition format is available to pre-order now exclusively on my official store and it comes in a 20 page picture book case which includes new images plus some of my favourite unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the archives."
Louise rocked a velvet bodycon dress and a statement gold bracelet
Signing off the caption, Louise concluded: "Thank you for all your continued support. Love Lou."
Within minutes of posting the new photos, Louise was quickly inundated with compliments from fans. "Amazing, beautiful, timeless, fashion-forward styling. Super magic Louise. Congratulations on the Delux Album" wrote one.
"You look absolutely gorgeous and elegant!!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Behold, the queen is coming."
The singer is also set to release a new fashion edit with Peacocks
Revered for her fashion choices, as well as her musical talents, just days before Louise made another announcement on Instagram. Sharing a photo from a recording studio, the singer rocked an effortlessly cool look as she teamed boyfriend jeans with a retro top. The caption read: "Who's ready for my new @peacocks_fashion Studio Edit? Coming soon…"
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.