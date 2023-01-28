Louise Redknapp dons sultry bodycon dress for major career milestone

Louise Redknapp is set to celebrate 30 years in the music industry with her upcoming greatest hits album, and she's just unveiled a seriously chic cover for the Deluxe Edition. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer posted a photo from the latest album cover, and it's already sparked a major reaction from fans. Pictured in a sultry velvet bodycon dress, complete with a statement gold bracelet, Louise couldn't have looked more glamorous.

With her hair styled in beachy waves, and her makeup made up of radiant nude tones, the mum-of-two is an absolute vision. Penning an announcement to her 766k followers, Louise wrote:

"Here it is… the cover for the 'Deluxe Edition' of my new Greatest Hits album. I wanted to create something extra special for you all to celebrate this 30th Anniversary so not only does this format have all of my solo singles plus 4 new tracks it also includes 9 reimagined classics from my solo and Eternal back catalogue.

"This limited edition format is available to pre-order now exclusively on my official store and it comes in a 20 page picture book case which includes new images plus some of my favourite unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the archives."

Louise rocked a velvet bodycon dress and a statement gold bracelet

Signing off the caption, Louise concluded: "Thank you for all your continued support. Love Lou."

Within minutes of posting the new photos, Louise was quickly inundated with compliments from fans. "Amazing, beautiful, timeless, fashion-forward styling. Super magic Louise. Congratulations on the Delux Album" wrote one.

"You look absolutely gorgeous and elegant!!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Behold, the queen is coming."

The singer is also set to release a new fashion edit with Peacocks

Revered for her fashion choices, as well as her musical talents, just days before Louise made another announcement on Instagram. Sharing a photo from a recording studio, the singer rocked an effortlessly cool look as she teamed boyfriend jeans with a retro top. The caption read: "Who's ready for my new @peacocks_fashion Studio Edit? Coming soon…"

