Louise Redknapp wows fans in sultry bra snap for special anniversary The star was celebrating her album Heavy Love – and she looked so glam

Louise Redknapp frequently shares super glamorous photos to her social media accounts – whether taken recently or throwbacks from the past.

This week she posted another gorgeous shot when she took to her Instagram Stories to re-share an image taken to promote her album Heavy Love three years ago.

In the moody black-and-white picture, the star pouted for the camera, wearing a lace bra under a black leather jacket, with her tousled highlighted locks styled in loose waves.

The mum-of-two kept her lips neutral and wore smoky eye makeup, accessorising with three gold necklaces, one of which was a letter 'L' pendant.

The singer and actress previously marked the anniversary by posting a video that looked straight from the set of iconic 1980s dance movie Flashdance, showing her gyrating with a male dancer.

The star captioned the photo: "Happy 3rd Birthday to my album 'Heavy Love' [white heart emoji]". Fans keen to emulate Louise's look can snap up a very similar leather-look jacket from her Peacocks range for just £28.

In the clip, Louise showcased her toned figure and never-ending legs and wore her hair wet.

"I can't believe it’s been 3 years since the release of my album Heavy Love," she penned, before she went on to share some exciting news with fans.

She wrote: "So pleased to be including Stretch and Lead Me On as part of my new Greatest Hits album xxx. Greatest Hits is available to pre-order now // link in bio."

Her followers were struck by the news, as one commented: "Stunning lady," while a second posted: "This album is exceptional..." and a third mused: "One of the few good things to happen in 2020".

As 2022 drew to a close, Louise turned heads in a daring sheer top covered in white polka dots. She had teamed her killer look with a black puffer coat as she looked sultrily into the camera.

