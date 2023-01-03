Jane McDonald wows in gold sequins for special celebration – fans react Loose Women host Jane McDonald shimmered in sequins for New Year's celebrations

Glitter, sequins, velvet – all textures which have become synonymous with New Year's Eve style. Jane McDonald is clearly a fan, as she donned an iridescent ensemble to mark the end of the year while celebrating out on the town.

SEE: Jane McDonald stuns in black sequins as she celebrates exciting career news

The former Loose Women host glimmered in a gold sequin top featuring a seventies flowing fit, a V-neckline and long sleeves. She paired the glitter-clad piece with some champagne-toned palazzo pants and decadent gold sandals.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

Loading the player...

The star wore her brunette locks down loose and toyed with a glamourous makeup look. A dark smoky eye, defined brows and a velvety complexion perfectly complemented her disco-ready attire.

READ: Jane McDonald flooded with support as she addresses new 'role'

Jane posed for the outfit snap in a lavish setting, complete with marble floors, a spiraling staircase, butterfly decor and towering gold lanterns.

Jane McDonald opted for sequins to celebrate New Year's Eve

She took to social media to wish her fans a Happy New Year, while showcasing her unmissable new look. She wrote: "Happy New Year!! Wishing you all the best for 2023."

Her followers were quick to respond and share their positive thoughts for the turn of the year. "Go girl," one wrote, while another said: "Happy New Year Jane looking very glam, all the best for 2023 x." A third added: "Looking stunning Jane," and a fourth noted: "Happy New Year you gorgeous lady."

The star has an elegant sense of style

We've always known that Jane was a national treasure, and that's been officially confirmed as she recently won the National Treasure award from Entertainment Daily.

The former Loose Women star shared the news with her followers with a graphic showcasing her win. Jane looked as stunning as ever for the photo in a sleek black dress.

SEE: Jane McDonald delights fans with psychedelic dress – and wow

In her caption, she shared: "Wow, I'm thrilled to have won the national treasure award @entdaily - a huge thank you to everyone who voted for me!!" Her fans were thrilled for her with comedian Jason Manford simply commenting: "100%"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.