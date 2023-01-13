Jane McDonald looks so stylish in gorgeous beachside photo Former Loose Women star Jane McDonald looked gorgeous in her photo

We love it whenever Jane McDonald is on our screens, especially since she's always able to enchant with the fabulous outfits that she wears.

As she promoted her latest travel series, Holidaying with Jane McDonald, she shared a snap of herself on the beach with a city skyline in the background. The star looked beautiful in the serene photo as she modelled a psychedelic top featuring various colours alongside and a pair of red trousers that she had rolled up as she posed in the sand.

WATCH: Loose Women's Jane McDonald reveals details of 'magical' new adventure

Loading the player...

Jane had gone barefoot for her beachside picture but she carried a pair of sandals with her as she posed with one hand on her hip.

Her bouncy brunette locks were styled beautifully, as she allowed them to flow down past her shoulders.

In the caption, she wrote: "Holidaying with Jane McDonald. Friday 13th January. 9pm Channel 5."

Jane is excited about her new series

Fans can never get enough of Jane's fashion and she treated them in the run-up to 2023 as she shared photos of herself in one glamorous ensemble.

The former Loose Women host glimmered in a gold sequin top featuring a seventies flowing fit, a V-neckline and long sleeves.

READ: Jane McDonald scoops major prize and fans couldn't be more excited for her

MORE: Loose Women star Jane McDonald's fans react as she reveals details of 'magical' new adventure

She paired the glitter-clad piece with some champagne-toned palazzo pants and decadent gold sandals.

The star wore her brunette locks down loose and toyed with a glamourous makeup look. A dark smoky eye, defined brows and a velvety complexion perfectly complemented her disco-ready attire.

Jane loves being on the beach

Jane posed for the outfit snap in a lavish setting, complete with marble floors, a spiralling staircase, butterfly decor and towering gold lanterns.

She took to social media to wish her fans a Happy New Year, while showcasing her unmissable new look. She wrote: "Happy New Year!! Wishing you all the best for 2023."

Her followers were quick to respond and share their positive thoughts for the turn of the year. "Go girl," one wrote, while another said: "Happy New Year Jane looking very glam, all the best for 2023 x."

A third added: "Looking stunning Jane," and a fourth noted: "Happy New Year you gorgeous lady."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.