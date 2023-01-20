Jane McDonald leaves fans wowed with dazzling array of beach outfits Former Loose Women star Jane McDonald enjoyed some time in Cyprus

Jane McDonald never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her fashion choices, with the presenter always having a fabulous collection of outfits in her wardrobe.

On Friday, the former Loose Women star was promoting the upcoming episode of her new series, Holidaying with Jane McDonald, which will take place in Cyprus. Jane shared a selection of images from her time on the island nation, and we wished we had any of the looks in our wardrobes!

In her first look, the star rocked an incredibly bold outfit consisting of a mash of patterns including a pink geometric one and an orange section featuring gorgeous patterns. Jane smiled with her brunette locks sweeping down as she sat on some stone steps.

Her second outfit featured an acid-washed shirt and a black headband as she picked lemons and headed out into the fields.

But as always, she saved her best look for last as she dazzled in a beachside shot while styling out a gorgeous blue top that featured a small town design with bold colours.

In her caption, she penned: "Don't miss 'Holidaying with Jane McDonald' tonight at 9pm on @channel5_tv. Join me as I visit Cyprus for a sun-soaked island adventure!"

Jane's latest adventure takes her to Cyprus

The star was immediately flooded with compliments over her gorgeous outfits, as one said: "Looking forward to watching this week's programme! You look fabulous Jane!"

A second wrote: "Looking good and very nice [bag emoji]," while a third added: "Love all your shows you are a fun and wonderful presenter and down to earth."

Others shared their love of Cyprus with some expressing interest in visiting the nation.

The star looked fabulous during her trip

Jane thrilled fans earlier this week with a glimpse at some of the other outfits she has been wearing for her new show as she explored Las Vegas and Mexico.

She looked gorgeous as she posed in each location, rocking a pair of figure-flattering skinny jeans in her first photo that had been paired with a bright blue top with hints of yellow and orange.

Her second look was just as fabulous as she styled out a frilly turquoise top with an oversized belt and mesmerising skirt.

"Watch the first two episodes of the new series of 'Holidaying with Jane McDonald' right now on My5!" she told her followers. "Join me in Las Vegas for episode 1 and Mexico for episode 2."

