Jane McDonald takes Las Vegas by storm in stunning pair of skinny jeans

Jane McDonald has always proven herself to be a globetrotter with her latest series taking her to lavish locations like Las Vegas and Mexico.

And the presenter is also quite the fashionista with her easily accessible looks always wowing her fans when she shares snippets of her adventures online. Her latest look had the same effect as she relived the past two episodes, posing by Las Vegas' iconic sign and enjoying a traditional meal while spending time in Mexico.

Jane looked gorgeous as she posed in each location, rocking a pair of figure-flattering skinny jeans in her first photo that had been paired with a bright blue top with hints of yellow and orange.

Her second look was just as fabulous as she styled out a frilly turquoise top with an oversized belt and mesmerising skirt.

"Watch the first two episodes of the new series of 'Holidaying with Jane McDonald' right now on My5!" she told her followers. "Join me in Las Vegas for episode 1 and Mexico for episode 2."

Jane has a new series on Channel 5

Fans were quick to compliment the 59-year-old, as one said: "You're a bright [ray] of sunshine in these times. Keep up good work."

A second wrote: "Loving the new series Jane. You're wonderful as always. The baby turtles made me cry too," while a third posted: "Just loving your holiday programmes Jane!"

Others revealed how Jane had inspired their own trips to the faraway locales that she visited, while some expressed their excitement at the upcoming episode, which will take place in Cyprus.

We loved her look in Mexico

Last week, the popular presenter thrilled her fans as she shared a stunning beachside photo, all while wearing one of her best outfits.

Jane looked beautiful in the serene photo as she modelled a psychedelic top featuring various colours alongside a pair of red trousers that she had rolled up as she posed in the sand.

She had gone barefoot for her beachside picture but she carried a pair of sandals with her as she posed with one hand on her hip.

Her bouncy brunette locks were styled beautifully, as she allowed them to flow down past her shoulders.

