Kylie Minogue pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood with stunning throwback photos

Kylie Minogue looked stunning wearing hot pants in a series of snaps shared in tribute to the late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

The star shared a carousel of throwback photos with her Instagram followers, after the death of the iconic designer was announced on Thursday.

Kyle looked stunning in the throwback photos

In the series of snaps, Kylie can be seen posing in pink Vivienne Westwood hotpants and a matching top, teamed with a statement pearl necklace and a headpiece. In a black and white shot, the singer looked sensational in a tartan mini skirt and a white blouse, with her blonde hair styled in voluminous waves.

Kylie captioned the Instagram post: "Wearing the one and only @viviennewestwood in the 90’s. Time spent (backwards) at @viviennewestwoodworldsend in Chelsea, London was always a total wonder and Vivienne an absolute icon. Vale Vivienne."

Friends and fans were quick to comment on Kylie's post. One follower wrote: "RIP to the original rockstar of fashion." Another penned: "These are iconic photos, I love them."

The news came on Thursday evening that Dame Vivienne Westwood had died "peacefully" at the age of 81, with her family by her side in her Clapham home. The fashion designer came to fame in the 1970s, pioneering for punk fashion throughout her career.

Last week, Kylie dazzled fans with more stunning snaps, sharing a carousel of festive photos on her Instagram. The post showed the 54-year-old posing inside a large gift box with a silver bow on her head, as well as a shot wearing a tiny red Christmas bodysuit, teamed with a fluffy hat and ice skates. She captioned the post: "Happy Holidays LOVERS."

