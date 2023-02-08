Cindy Crawford stuns in sheer lace dress for throwback photo

Cindy Crawford has established herself as one of the leading models of the 20th century. The star became the face of the fashion industry alongside names such as Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, yet just like her fellow supermodels, she started out modeling for lesser known labels.

In an unearthed photo from 1988, Cindy donned a delicate lace piece as she modeled for Giorgio di Sant'Angelo's Spring 1988 Ready to Wear fashion show. The blossoming supermodel looked ethereal in the micro dress that featured a web of finely crafted nude lace, a floral design, a scoop neck, and thick straps.

Cindy Crawford modeled for Giorgio di Sant'Angelo's Spring 1988 Ready to Wear fashion show

Underneath the sheer piece, she wore a simple white lingerie set, consisting of high-waisted bikini briefs which epitomized the style of the eighties.

The runway veteran hit the catwalk in style, stepping out from the wings barefoot and sporting a ruffled, down-loose hairstyle. A white band adorned her left bicep, and she grasped a pashmina as she sashayed down the runway.

The supermodel wore a lace mini dress boasting an intricate floral design

The then 22-year-old began her modeling career in 1986 when she signed with Elite Models in New York. Four years later, she was featured alongside fellow top models Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, and Naomi Campbell on the cover of the January 1990 issue of British Vogue, an image that has become one of the publication's most iconic. Cindy famously appeared in the video for George Michael's hit 'Freedom' later that year, solidifying her place in the canon of pop culture.

Now, Cindy's lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber has followed in her footsteps and forged a successful career in modeling. Speaking on the recent 'nepo baby' debate, Kaia opened up to ELLE about the opportunities she has been afforded in the fashion industry because of her mother's legacy.

"I won't deny the privilege that I have," Kaia explained. "My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.' But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."

