Faith Hill's model daughter sizzles in backless leotard while showcasing impressive flexibility The 21-year-old daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw shared a new photo on Instagram

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey, is a woman of many talents! Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the model shared a new black-and-white photo, taken by fashion photographer Gregorio Camos, and it's pretty impressive. Donning a stylish backless leotard in the snap, the 21-year-old could be seen lowering herself into the splits like a pro.

Smiling at the camera as she nailed the difficult move, Audrey's hair was swept into an effortless side ponytail, with her bangs elegantly framing her face. Just hours before, Audrey, had also revealed that she'd attended a live performance by Tom Hanks's wife Rita Wilson and Sebastian Yatra. The pair will soon take to the stage at the highly anticipated Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.

Audrey McGraw looked incredibly chic in a backless leotard as she lowered herself into the splits

Regularly posting on Instagram, Audrey never fails to receive compliments about her striking resemblance to her mother – Faith Hill. Back in January, the model lit up social media with a seriously moody snap against a curtain backdrop, in which she styled out a delicate chiffon mini skirt and cropped sweater.

The youngest daughter of country legends Faith and Tim, Audrey was recently the last to move out of their five-bedroom, ten-bathroom family home in Nashville – but it looks like she's living her best life in her New York City apartment following her move to the Big Apple to attend college.

The model recently moved out of the family's Nashville home and now resides in New York

Complete with sleek wooden floors and minimalist and modish furniture in classy neutral shades, Audrey's new digs couldn't be more glamorous. While the 21-year-old now resides miles away from her family home in Nashville, she has her eldest sister, Gracie McGraw close by. A budding singer, Gracie is following closely in her parent's footsteps, however, rather than pursuing country music, her interest lies in Broadway.

