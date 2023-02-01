Faith Hill's daughter's 'hot' new look is a hit with fans - see photos Gracie McGraw is the daughter of country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Gracie McGraw isn't afraid to show some skin and did so in new photos which sent her fans wild.

The singing sensation stunned fans in a figure-hugging, red corset and gold pants which showed off her curves and confident sense of style.

Gracie shared the selfies on Instagram on Tuesday, and posed up a storm inside her New York City home.

She captioned the post: "Thank you @lpa for making me hot and my girl @piabaroncini for being the moment always."

Fans loved her look and commented with on-fire emojis and many compliments, while others couldn't help but notice the same thing - just how much she looks like her famous mom.

"OMG, you look just like your mom when she was your age, apple never falls far from the tree," one wrote, while another added: "You really look like your mom here."

Gracie wowed fans with her look as they remarked on her resemblance to her famous mom

Gracie's followers also loved her hair, which is now style in a chic, platinum blonde bob.

The 25-year-old recently had it cut even shorter and delighted fans by sharing a snapshot of her freshly trimmed tresses.

Gracie, who is the oldest of her two siblings, Maggie Elizabeth, 24, and Audrey Caroline, 21, lives in New York City in a fantastic apartment that she recently moved into.

Gracie is the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

She's carving out a career in the music industry, just like her famous parents and has been earning rave reviews for her voice.

Tim and Faith married in 1997 and have been together for over 25 years after meeting at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in 1994.

Speaking about his daughters, Tim has said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

