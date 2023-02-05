Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey is so stylish in latest modeling photos The country singer shares three daughters with Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are proud parents to three grown-up daughters - and they are becoming stars in their own rights.

MORE: Inside Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey's mindblowing NYC apartment

Their youngest, Audrey McGraw, is a talented singer and model, and certainly got fans talking this week after sharing some new pictures from a fashion shoot.

In the black-and-white images, the 21-year-old was seen posing by a window, dressed in a backless mini dress.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's unbelievable love story

Loading the player...

Audrey's big sister Gracie, 25, was one of the first to reply to her sibling's pictures, writing: "Slayyy." Other fans also commented, with one writing: "Super hot," and another commenting: "Beautiful inside and out." A third simply replied: "Beautiful like your mom."

READ: Faith Hill's daughter's 'hot' new look is a hit with fans - see photos

MORE: Kelly Ripa's surprising injury revealed during trip to visit son Joaquin in Michigan

Tim and Faith are also parents to 24-year-old daughter Maggie, who tends to keep a lower profile than her siblings.

Both Gracie and Audrey live in New York City, and Maggie often comes to visit them. When Audrey made her parents empty nesters last year,

Tim opened up about the change to their family's dynamic in a rare interview with People.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey shared some stunning modeling photos

He said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's daughter reveals future plans after T.J. Holmes affair

TRENDING NOW: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen's transformation shocked wife and fans

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too.

Audrey McGraw with sister Maggie and parents Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond.

SEE: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's oldest daughter makes rare public appearance and she's so grown up

"Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.