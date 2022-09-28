Loved Ana de Armas's luxe polka dot dress? We found a £30 H&M lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ana de Armas has been showing off some incredible red carpet style as she makes the rounds promoting her new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde – including a gorgeous black and white polka dot dress for a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

RELATED: Ana de Armas stuns in polka dot dress on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The midi length look by Alessandra Rich, whose fans include Princess Kate, has both a classic vibe and feels thoroughly modern - and we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to add it to your wardrobe ASAP.

MORE: Obsessed with Kate Middleton's Alessandra Rich dress? ASOS has the perfect lookalike

SHOP: This H&M denim shirt dress is near-identical to Meghan Markle's winning loo

In fact, we loved Ana's dotty dress so much we tracked down an H&M lookalike!

Blonde star Ana de Armas rocked a £1,490 polka dot Alessandra Rich dress for her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

So you can get the Knives Out star's royal and Hollywood-approved dress for £1,490, or bag the high street version for under £30.

ANA'S LOOK: Alessandra Rich polka-dot silk midi dress, £1,490 / $1,925, Net a Porter

GET THE LOOK: Puff-sleeved crêpe dress, £29.99 / $33.99, H&M

There are some differences of course, other than the price tag. The Alessandra Rich luxe look is made of silk, whereas H&M’s is a crêpe weave.

But there are so many similarities, from the vintage vibe to the puff sleeves, making it a great option if you love the look.

H&M shoppers seem to appreciate this affordable dress as much as we do, giving it a 4.1 star rating. “Love this dress!!” said one reviewer, while another wrote that the frock is “the perfect dress for any occasion” and “fits like a glove”.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.