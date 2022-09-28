Loved Ana de Armas's luxe polka dot dress? We found a £30 H&M lookalike

Karen Silas
Shop Marilyn star Ana de Armas’ Alessandra Rich polka dot dress for £1,490 or bag an amazing H&M lookalike for under £30.
Ana de Armas has been showing off some incredible red carpet style as she makes the rounds promoting her new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde – including a gorgeous black and white polka dot dress for a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
The midi length look by Alessandra Rich, whose fans include Princess Kate, has both a classic vibe and feels thoroughly modern - and we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to add it to your wardrobe ASAP.
In fact, we loved Ana's dotty dress so much we tracked down an H&M lookalike!
Blonde star Ana de Armas rocked a £1,490 polka dot Alessandra Rich dress for her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
So you can get the Knives Out star's royal and Hollywood-approved dress for £1,490, or bag the high street version for under £30.
ANA'S LOOK: Alessandra Rich polka-dot silk midi dress, £1,490 / $1,925, Net a Porter
GET THE LOOK: Puff-sleeved crêpe dress, £29.99 / $33.99, H&M
There are some differences of course, other than the price tag. The Alessandra Rich luxe look is made of silk, whereas H&M’s is a crêpe weave.
But there are so many similarities, from the vintage vibe to the puff sleeves, making it a great option if you love the look.
H&M shoppers seem to appreciate this affordable dress as much as we do, giving it a 4.1 star rating. “Love this dress!!” said one reviewer, while another wrote that the frock is “the perfect dress for any occasion” and “fits like a glove”.
