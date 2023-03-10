Louise Redknapp shows sneak peek of toned legs in sultry black gown The former Eternals star always knows how to put together a stunning look…

Louise Redknapp is no stranger to a daring look and on Thursday the former Eternals star showcased one of her most ravishing looks yet.

Taking to her Instagram account the singer, 48, looked unbelievable as she shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her latest photoshoot which saw her posing in a glamorous black gown embellished with stunning silver sparkles. The sultry look also featured a dramatic thigh-high split.

Captioning the video, she penned: "A little behind the scenes… with a little bit of 'So Good' 'So Good' along with 'Stay' and 'Just A Step From Heaven' are featured on the limited edition deluxe cd of my Greatest Hits. Pre-order link in bio xxx."

The glamorous outfit certainly caused a storm with her devoted cohort of followers, who were quick to leave comments for the star. "Those Legs," one fan penned. A second added: "Absolutely stunning this lady." A third added: "Looking amazing Louise. Can’t wait to hear the new album xxx."

Accessorsing the incredible look, Louise added a pair of show-stopping pointed-toe black heels, adorned with sparkling silver edging. As for her hair, she opted to wear her choppy locks in natural waves as well as a flawless face of camera-ready makeup.

The star's latest look follows another head-turning ensemble she showcased on Wednesday that certainly set hearts racing.

The doting mother-of-two shared a touching video in aid of International Women's Day which saw her collate a series of beautiful photos. One snap in particular saw the star baring her impressively toned abs in a black crop top and shorts.

Captioning the video, she penned: "Happy International Women's Day to all the hard working truly inspirational women in my life from the women who work so hard behind the scenes, the girls on stage with me, the beauts that check in, and especially the women championing me and other women out there by encouraging us to go out there and do what we do and supporting us every step of the way!

"Also isn’t this the most perfect song choice for international women’s day POWER OF A WOMAN by the girls!"

