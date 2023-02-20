Carol Vorderman, 62, struts her stuff in figure-hugging leather dress The former Countdown presenter showed off her hourglass figure

Carol Vorderman has never been the type to shy away from a bold outfit – and her gorgeous leather look on Monday is a fine example of just that.

Taking to her Instagram Reels, the mother-of-two, 62, updated her followers with some exciting podcast news. For the special announcement, Carol turned heads in a bold figure-hugging khaki leather dress which did well to accentuate her famous curves.

The TV star accessorised with a pair of black leather boots, sheer tights and a sleek white manicure. As for hair and makeup, Carol styled her blonde locks into her trademark waves, and opted for a rich smokey eye.

Whilst Carol didn't include details about her outfit in the caption, she did provide a glimpse inside her latest podcast episode. "Perfect 10. Our Monday episode includes questions about King Charles, sack races and a bogle," she penned.

The star posed up a storm

"Want to give it a go? Head over to the link in my bio and listen to today's @perfect10carol."

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Love your dress," while a second chimed in: "WOW just love your long hair," followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

"Absolutely Gorgeous," gushed a third, and a fourth commented: "Love those boots Carol," followed by a flame emoji.

Carol's age-defying appearance comes after the presenter enjoyed a relaxing holiday with her rarely-seen son, Cameron. To celebrate his milestone 26th birthday, the mother-son duo jetted off to Jordan for a luxurious getaway.

Cameron celebrated his 26th birthday

And on Wednesday the doting mother paid tribute to her youngest in a seriously sweet Instagram post. Alongside a string of short video clips, Carol wrote: "My Cam's birthday in Jordan. Jordan is a wonderful country with a kind and spirited people.

She went on to say: "We have been spoiled. Cam was spoiled."

Aside from Cameron, Carol is also a devoted mum to daughter Katie, 32. She shares both of her children with her former husband, Patrick King. Since splitting from Patrick in 2000, Carol has enjoyed a number of relationships with her "special friends."

Carol with Cameron and Katie

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, the star shared: "I am a great proponent that if women choose to not get married or they want to be with someone for a limited period of time, they can now.

"I might have a boyfriend who only lasts a few months. I call them 'special friends'. People may have other terms for them."

